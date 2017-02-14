Bay City School Board Asking Staff To Make Plans To Reopen Part Of Administration Building

Bay City School Board trustees are asking staff to reexamine putting part of the district’s administration building on North Walnut back into use.

That area which included the board’s meeting room had been vacated because of temperature control, structural and other issues.

But Board President Mark Zanotti says new problems have developed including a lack of space for administrators.

Zanotti is hoping that perhaps $30,000 to $40,000 could be utilized to restore heat in the vacated portion of the building for a still to be determined amount of time.