Bay City School Board Approves Proceeding With May Millage Vote And Building Sale

Bay City school district officials are preparing for a May 8th vote to establish a so-called “sinking fund”.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says school board trustees approved proceeding with the election Monday.

The seven year, .65 Mill initiative would free up some $5,000,000 to be put toward capital improvements like parking lots or building heating and air conditioning upgrades.

Bigelow added the proposal would be structured to take effect as other district debt ends, decreasing the potential of a tax increase.

The board also agreed to proceed with efforts to sell the former Wenonah school on Bay City’s west side to the Bay City Housing Commission which could develop new housing on that site.