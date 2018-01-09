Bay City School Board Approves New Strategic Plan And Schedule Change

Bay City school board trustees unanimously approved a new strategic plan Monday covering the next three to five years.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the focus will be on student academic achievement.

That includes warehousing data for boosting instructional levels and assessing an early literacy program while creating a coherent system of professional development for all employees.

Trustees also okayed a transition plan to move from a tri-mester to a semester schedule at all grade levels in time for the 2018-19 school year.

Bigelow explained the biggest impact of that change will be felt at the high schools.

He acknowledged student concerns about being able to fit in important electives, but promised high school administrators and counselors will make sure student needs are met.

The school board also chose officers for 2018 with Mark Zanotti returning as President.

Gene Rademaker will be Vice President with Pauline Helmling serving as Treasurer and Carrie Cepeda as Secretary.