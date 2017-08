Bay City school board trustees met in special session Tuesday to approve a one year contract with the union representing the district’s hall monitors.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says a small, off schedule pay raise is included as part of the agreement.

Since beginning his new job July 1st, Bigelow is getting to know more staff, including the various building administrators who started coming back to work Tuesday.

Bigelow came to Bay City from the Capac school district in Saint Clair County.