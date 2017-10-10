Bay City School Board Approves Filling Two Key Administrative Jobs

Bay City School Board trustees approved filling two key administrative positions Monday. Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the board agreed to name Jennifer Grigg the director of human resources with Jill Mulders becoming the finance director.

Bigelow added both were elevated from assistant positions within their respective departments after the top positions became vacant recently.

Bigelow explained that since stepping into the superintendent’s job over the summer he’s been well received in the community. He’ll be available for a “Meet and Greet” Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., in Lumber Baron’s on Midland Street in Bay City.