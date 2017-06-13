Bay City School Board Approves Contract For New Superintendent

Bay City school board trustees approved a three year contract Monday for Stephen Bigelow to become the district’s next Superintendent with a

starting annual salary of $153,000.

Board President Mark Zanotti says there’s also a relocation expense of up to $4,000 to help Bigelow with his move from Capac where he had been Superintendent with an annual salary of $115,000.

Bigelow emerged as the Board’s top choice from among three finalists for the job.

Outgoing Bay City Superintendent Janet Greif who’s leaving after two years believes the district will be in great hands with Bigelow.

Bigelow still has to sign the contract prior to his first official day on the job which would be July First.