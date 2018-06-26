Bay City School Board Adopts Budget For Coming School Year

The new school year budget adopted by Bay City school board trustees Monday includes a general fund of approximately $75,000,000 plus fund balance reserves of nearly 8% .

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says that’s excellent compared to a state recommended standard of at least 5% in the so-called “rainy day” fund.

Bigelow predicted administrators will get better at saving money in the future after starting to work with Zero Based Budgeting for the first time this year.

The concept essentially involves starting each budget year with a blank slate, requiring justification of all revenues and expenditures for various programs and entitlements.