Some Bay City Intersections to Close for Wind Turbine Convoys

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has issued a traffic advisory for convoys of semi tractor-trailers traveling through the city starting on Thursday, July 27 and ending August 25 (Monday through Friday only). Approximately 10 vehicles will be travelling from Bay Aggregate at 411 Tiernan Rd. to M-15 utilizing Independence Bridge. These vehicles will be oversized loads with wind turbine parts and are required to have escorts. Thursday morning’s load is heading to the 11,000 acre Apple Blossom Wind Farm in Huron County’s McKinley & Winsor Townships between Caseville & Pigeon.

Traffic will be stopped at some locations. Wilder Ave. and Patterson Rd., Independence Bridge, Woodside Ave. and Trumbull Ave., Center Ave. and Trumbull Ave., and Columbus Ave. at Tuscola St. to allow the convoy to pass.



The temporarily closed intersections will occur at approximately 6:00 a.m. and again at 10:00 a.m. The closure times will differ depending on the convoys start time and length but should last no longer than 15-20 minutes. Please plan accordingly for your commute.