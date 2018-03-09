Bay City River Roar Postponed For 2018

There’s word that Bay City’s River Roar which has been an early summertime staple for three decades won’t be taking place this year.

Organizer Mike Bacigalupo is blaming a lack of sponsorship’s, but anticipates a return in 2019 in conjunction with a country music festival that will go on during the same time as River Roar both this year and next year.

The champ boat races which marked their 30th anniversary last year saw power boats churn up the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Veterans Memorial Bridges.

The International Outboard Grand Prix pumped about $100,000 into the event last year which was called the Bay City Grand Prix.