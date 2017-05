Higher rates per month for trash pickup are planned for Bay City residents, starting with the new city budget that takes effect July First.

The new rate for the 2017-18 fiscal year will go up roughly three dollars to $13.65 a month.

That’ll be followed by incremental rate hikes up to $16. 40 a month during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

City Commission President Larry Elliott says no change in rates for several years and the loss of reserves in trash related accounts prompted the increases.