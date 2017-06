June 6, 2017

WSGW News reports Bay City might privatize its city bridges. A Denver, Colorado company is proposing to manage the bridges while charging tolls. Listen to The Morning Team’s Charlie Rood, Dave Mauer, and Art Lewis ponder the ramifications.

