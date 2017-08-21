Bay City Police Identify Man Killed By Train
By Bill Hewitt
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 8:48 PM
Huron & Eastern Railroad crossing where a man fell from moving train. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay City Public Safety detectives have identified the Bay City man killed by a train Friday night.
Officers said 26-year-old Eric Johnstone died after he fell under the Huron and Eastern Railroad train at the Hart Street crossing on the city’s west side.

Johnstone was apparently trying to climb between cars on the stopped northbound train when he lost his grip on a ladder as it started moving again. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8:00 p.m. The death is being called an accident.

His family has started a “GoFundMe” account on social media to raise money for funeral expenses.

