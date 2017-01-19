Bay City Playground Near Replacement

Bay City Planning Commissioners voted 5 – 2, Wednesday, to approve site plans for a new Imagination Station Playground to be located in Bigelow Park, just north of the Boys and Girls Club on the Middlegrounds, near the Lafayette Street Bridge.

The old Imagination Station Playground located in Veterans Memorial Park, near the softball diamonds, had to be demolished due mainly to soil related contamination issues.

The site plan will go to the Bay City Commission for its final approval next month.