Bay City Plans First Of A Kind Memorial In Michigan

It will be the first of its kind in Michigan. Bay Veterans Foundation President Keith Markstrom says the Michigan Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will honor families who have lost a loved one killed in action. The monument will be in downtown Bay City’s Battery Park, at the northwest corner of Center and Jefferson, just west of the Bay County Building.

Markstrom said the effort to raise money for the monument is about $30,000 short of its goal. He expects the original $120,000 cost will be under $100,000 thanks to in kind donations by firms involved with the design, production and installation of the monument. Donations can be mailed to the Bay Veterans Foundation, Post Office Box 1513, Bay City, Michigan, 48706.

It’s one of 50 monument projects underway across the U. S., to join 21 other monuments in 36 states. The monuments recognize the sacrifice of those special families. The effort is sponsored by the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation. The foundation was started by Hershel Williams, a U.S. Marine, honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor for outstanding duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.