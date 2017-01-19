Bay City Planning Commissioners Reject New Wenonah Park Master Plan

Bay City Planning Commissioners voted six to one to reject a new master plan for Wenonah Park Wednesday including a multi-use pavilion.

Downtown Development Authority Board Chairman Dave Green called the decision disappointing.

Green added the DDA Board will have to regroup and decide whether to still send the rejected plan on to the City Commission for its consideration

next month which remains a possibility.

Opponents say Wenonah Park’s green space needs to be preserved and that supporters failed to provide a business plan or market feasibility study to prove the pavilion’s worth.

Planning Commissioner Frank Starkweather noted Wenonah Park is owned by the city and not the DDA and is entrusted to all residents and not just what he called a privileged few.