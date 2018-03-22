Bay City Planning Commission Rejects Housing Proposal

A proposal to provide concentrated housing for lower income residents on the site of the former Bay City Y-M-C-A near Columbus and Madison failed to gain approval from the City Planning Commission Wednesday.

Bay City Housing Commission C-E-O Bill Phillips says the project called for two story townhouses and a four story building.

Phillips explained that the Housing Commission will hang on to the site for now and perhaps try to submit a revised site plan at some point in the future.

Critics responded that the initiative failed to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood and went against the recommendations of a recent city wide housing study.