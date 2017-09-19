Bay City Opting In When It Comes To Allowing Medical Marijuana Facilities

Bay City will proceed with the process of adopting ordinance language authorizing medical marijuana facilities inside city limits under state rules.

That followed a five to three City Commission vote Monday.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham says putting everything together will take time, including in-put from the city’s Planning Department and the city’s Planning Commission.

Newsham added any ordinance would have to be adopted by a new City Commission following the November election as three current members are term limited and will be departing.

They include Commissioners Lynn Stamiris, Jim Irving and Larry Elliott.

Supporters say the move means more revenue for the city and putting vacant buildings back into use.

Opponents say the city should have waited until early next year at least to allow the state time to deal with its own uncertainties on the issue and to also try to address on-going federal opposition to marijuana use.