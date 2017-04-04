Bay City Officials Working On Changes To Refuse Collection Services

Bay City Commissioners are working to revise the city’s refuse collection services.

That includes the possible acquisition of an old Waste Management transfer station near the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

City trash trucks could then save wear and tear by dumping their loads there rather than driving all the way up to the Whitefeather Landfill in Bay County’s Pinconning Township.

City Manager Rick Finn says an outside company would be brought in to haul the trash from the transfer station to Whitefeather in a larger semi-trailer truck.

Finn added elements still to be worked out after Monday’s meeting include financing either solely through rate increases or rates in combination with some type of millage.

City customers could eventually see their costs increase from $10. 45 a month to $13.65 monthly to pay for their 96 gallon trash container and an 18 gallon recycling tote.

City officials say the current rate structure has not been touched in over a decade with the solid waste reserve fund depleting quickly as a result.

More fine tuning by the Commission is expected at its April 17th meeting.