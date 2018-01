Bay City residents will soon be hearing more about the Bay City Recycles/Take Pride at Curbside Campaign.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the goal is to increase the number of residents who recycle from around 20 % while reducing the amount of garbage they end up throwing away.

Muscott explained recycling would cost less.

The initiative will focus on what material can be recycled and how.

She spoke about the issue which was discussed at the annual Town Hall meeting Monday.