Bay City Officials Discuss Electricity Rate Hike

Bay City Commissioners and administrators are considering options when it comes to a proposed increase in rates for Bay City Electric Light and Power.

Commission President Andrew Niedzinski says without any change the utility would face a negative cash flow in four years and also needs to address infrastructure upgrades.

Niedzinski added a decision is expected as part of the spring review process for the proposed 2018-19 budget which takes effect July First.

He explained the city wants to try to keep any rate hike to a minimum, especially for senior citizens and lower income rate payers.

Niedzinski spoke after a Commission Finance and Policy Committee discussion Monday on the cost of service study by Utility Financial Solutions.