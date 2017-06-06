Bay City Officials To Consider Plan Privatizing City Owned Bridges

Bay City officials are considering a proposal from Denver, Colorado based United Bridge Partners to take over operation and maintenance of the city owned Liberty and Independence Bridges.

U-B-P said it could also build a new Independence Bridge to replace the current outmoded structure within the right of way of the existing span.

City Commissioners like Lynn Stamiris and Larry Elliott say they’re interested but wonder about community reaction to a proposed toll to establish a revenue stream that could be a dollar or so for residents and two dollars for those living outside the city.

City officials say more discussion is planned.

United Bridge Partners says it has access to at least $1,000,000,000 in fully private capital to build bridges in states across the country without cost to local governments and while utilizing local labor.