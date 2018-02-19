Bay City Officials Anticipating Key Bridge Meeting Thursday With M-DOT

Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

What to do about long term maintenance and related costs tied to Bay City’s Independence and Liberty Bridges will be the focus of a meeting between key city staff and the Michigan Department of Transportation this Thursday at 12:30 in Lansing.

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott says city representatives will be joined by County, business and community leaders in asking once again that the state take over the Independence Bridge.

Muscott added not having to put all that money into bridges will mean more dollars going toward fixing the city’s crumbling streets.