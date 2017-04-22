Bay City Observes Earth Day With Clean-up Project

It was a long line of cars, trucks and other vehicles down South Water Street, Saturday, as Bay City marked Earth Day with a city-wide clean up project. Department of Public Works Manager Kurt Hausbeck says a special pick up site was located at the city service building at 19th and Water Street for items normally not picked up by city trash crews.

People were dropping off TV’s, E-waste, tires, carpeting, concrete, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and unwanted prescription drugs. Hausbeck said there was a similar steady stream of people coming to get free compost material by the Veterans Memorial Park boat launch. The compost was the result of last year’s collection of yard waste.

Several city neighborhoods also had clean up projects to help make the city trash free.