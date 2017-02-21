Bay City Moving Forward On Proposed New Imagination Station Play Area

Bay City could see a new Imagination Station play area in Bigelow Park near the Boys and Girls Clubs on the Middlegrounds by late next year or early 2019.

City commissioners approved submitting a $300,000 grant request to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Monday night.

The Commission also okayed the new play area master plan as part of an update to the city’s overall five year Parks and Recreation Plan.

City Parks, Buildings and Grounds Manager Darwin Baranski believes the project will boost the city in two ways by improving the quality of life replacing the old site in Veterans Memorial Park and by becoming a regional attraction.

He says children from pre-school to age 12 will be able to have fun on different parts of the site.