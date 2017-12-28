Bay City Mayor Explains Veto Of Medical Marijuana Ordinance Language

Bay City Commissioners are being asked by Mayor Kathleen Newsham to re-examine recently passed medical marijuana ordinance language which she vetoed shortly before Christmas.

Newsham thinks the Commission majority acted too hastily by greatly increasing numbers for sites including dispensaries, provisioning centers and growers beyond the original staff recommendations.

Newsham added another concern of hers is that some pot-oriented sites may be too close to the County Jail and prove too tempting for recently released inmates to avoid.

Newsham says she’ll accept whatever the outcome might be when the issue is decided at the Tuesday January Second Commission meeting at 7:30 P-M, but she felt it was important for the Commission and the public to be aware of her concerns.