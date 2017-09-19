Bay City Mayor Breaks Tie Commission Vote Regarding Full Time Firefighter Jobs

An amended Bay City Commission resolution will allow the City Manager and Public Safety Director to maintain control of exactly how many full time firefighter positions will be filled going forward.

Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini called the action appropriate.

Cecchini added he’ll talk with City Manager Dana Muscott over what those staffing levels should be.

An initial plan called for 12 full time firefighters plus six cross trained public safety officers for a total of 18 employees dedicated to fire suppression.

But questions were raised as to whether or not the city could afford that total which still have to be worked out.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham broke a four-four Commission tie vote to decide the issue Monday.