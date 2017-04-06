Bay City Marks World War I With The Renovation Of The “Doughboy” Statue

Madden Brady celebrates the renovation of the Doughboy Statue in Bay City's Pershing Park, along with Bay County Executive Jim Barcia and Bay City Mayor Kathi Newsham (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It was 100 years ago, Thursday, on April 6, 1917, when the United States entered World War I … the ‘war to end all wars’. To mark the centennial, Bay City’s Doughboy statue returned to the city’s Pershing Park, on Midland Street, by the Sage Library.

Bay City teen Madden Brady headed the project to restore the statue, to commemorate the 116,576 American soldiers who died during the war, including 1,247 from Michigan and 87 men from Bay County.

Brady said it cost the Michigan Society, Children of the American Revolution, $12,000 to restore the W W I image. The restoration was done by Detroit’s Venus Bronze Works, the company that made the Joe Louis Statue and the Spirit of Detroit.

It’s the first Doughboy statue to be restored in Michigan.

Madden Brady, Bay City Mayor Kathi Newsham and Bay County Executive Jim Barcia unveil the statue. After a brief ceremony in the Sage Library, a fife & drum, along with a Revolutionary War reenactor with the American flag, lead the procession to the statue. (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)