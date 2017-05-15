Bay City Manager Rick Finn’s Last Day On Job To be Friday June Second

Bay City Manager Rick Finn’s last day on the job will be Friday June Second.

Finn announced the date in a prepared statement at the close of Monday’s City Commission meeting.

Finn added priorities will include finalizing the proposed 2017-18 budget before the start of the new city fiscal year July First.

Finn who became City Manager in 2014 and is now 63 said he only wanted to commit three years to Bay City.

Finn is looking at job opportunities in either New York or Illinois where he has prior work experience, but declined to be specific.

A resolution is being prepared for the next Commission meeting to likely appoint Deputy City Manager Dana Muscott as Interim City Manager.

Muscott held that title for about 18 months between the departure of former City Manager Robert Belleman in 2012 and the hiring of Finn.

A call has also gone out for search firms to assist the city in finding Finn’s successor with bids due in by May 24th.

City officials hope to have a new Manager by the November election when at least three Commissioners will be leaving due to term limits.