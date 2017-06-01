Bay City Manager Rick Finn Meets With City Commission For Last Time

Forming partnerships with public and private entities has been how Bay City Manager Rick Finn has helped move the community forward over his more than three years on the job.

Finn’s last day at City Hall will be Friday as he prepares to move on to his next position.

Finn added he’s a semi-finalist in four communities.

They include locations in New York state and Illinois plus two southern states.

Finn spoke after a lengthy City Commission Finance and Policy Committee meeting Wednesday that focused on a number of topics ranging from the city’s ambitious housing initiative to the proposed 2017-18 city budget.