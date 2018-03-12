Bay City Manager Evaluation Called Positive With Full Report To Be Presented Soon

Bay City Commissioners were upbeat following the initial evaluation of City Manager Dana Muscott Monday.

Commission President Andrew Niedzinski says Muscott is clearly dedicated to her job and knows many community leaders after having worked as both City Clerk and Deputy City Manager prior to the Commission naming her City Manager last summer to replace Rick Finn.

Finn left after Commissioners failed to extend his contract.

Niedzinski called the evaluation process positive, adding he’ll have a full report either by the next regular Commission meeting this coming Monday or in early April.