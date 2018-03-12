Bay City Manager Evaluation Called Positive With Full Report To Be Presented Soon
By John Hall
|
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:42 PM
Dana Muscott

Bay City Commissioners were upbeat following the initial evaluation of City Manager Dana Muscott Monday.

Commission President Andrew Niedzinski says Muscott is clearly dedicated to her job and knows many community leaders after having worked as both City Clerk and Deputy City Manager prior to the  Commission naming her City Manager last summer to replace Rick Finn.

Finn left after Commissioners failed to extend his contract.

Niedzinski called the evaluation process positive, adding he’ll have a full report either by the next regular Commission meeting this coming Monday or in early April.

RELATED CONTENT

Gratiot County Police Need Help Idenitfying Body “Walk-In” Anti-Bullying Events Planned For Bay City Western And Central High Schools Lawmakers Consider Strengthening Laws Regarding Sexual Abuse, Assault Midland Area Teen Dies In Shootout With Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting in Midland Kills One Bay City River Roar Postponed For 2018
Comments