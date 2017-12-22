Bay City Manager Discusses Successes And Rough Patches For City

Bay City saw its shares of progress and struggles during 2017.

Successes included renovations to Midland Street, advancing development both downtown and in the Uptown property and with the Public Safety Department continuing to save money with the figure now up to $10,400,000 since 2012.

Obstacles include what to do about infrastructure, especially maintenance of the city owned Liberty and Independence Bridges.

A plan to privatize those spans has been tabled to allow for more discussion and information to be passed on to the community.

Other hurdles include utility costs for residents, especially when it comes to electric and sewer bills, plus upgrading the city’s aging housing stock and eliminating blight.