Bay City Manager Discusses Possible Ordinance Tweak And Bridge Maintenance

Bay City Commissioners may consider a small revision within the city’s new ordinances covering medical marijuana to add the Bayshire Beauty Academy and Delta College Bay City campus with its Planetarium as downtown sites that any pot dispensaries must be at least 500 feet away from.

City Manager Dana Muscott says representatives from both locations reached out to the city about the issue prior to Monday night’s Commission meeting.

She added updated language could be presented to the Commission as early as April.

Muscott explained the city is continuing to weigh all its options including bonding, millage proposals and state support to address long term maintenance costs for the city owned Independence and Liberty Bridges.

She says the city may look down the road potentially at United Bridge Partners including Figg Bridge Design for a possible partnership, but not without strong reassurances about safety.

Figg was responsible for the pedestrian bridge that collapsed last week in Florida, killing at least six people.