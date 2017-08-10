Bay City Mall Now Operating As Bay City Town Center

More and more shoppers, especially 20 something’s, are using the Internet to buy what they need making trips to places like the Bay City Town Center which is the new name for the Bay City Mall in Bangor Township unnecessary.

Site General Manager Barb Behmlander says there’s now more of a mix of service oriented operations like Planet Fitness and Weight Watchers, although she predicts some retailers will remain.

Behmlander added signage is being changed on both the State Street and Wilder Road sides of the property, amidst on-going construction.

She says new arrivals are expected to include discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet next month with Pet Smart starting early next year where the former food court area was.