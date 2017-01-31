Bay City Housing Plan Unveiled To Address Issues In Recent Housing Study

Bay City officials unveiled a comprehensive strategy Monday to correct a housing market that’s been deteriorating for over 50 years.

A housing study released in August showed Bay City has too many homes that have not been kept up, so their values keep falling as the population ages and shrinks.

City Manager Rick Finn says the plan to be implemented in three five year phases covering 15 years includes more aggressive code enforcement, especially of vacant properties. Finn adds the city will work closely with both the public and private sectors including the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant program as well as local banks.