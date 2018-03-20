Bay City Housing Commission Leaders Questioned About Controversial Housing Plan

The former Bay City Y-M-C-A near Columbus and Madison could be turned into a low income housing site under the Bay City Housing Commission.

Housing officials want to construct two buildings that are two and four stories which would provide 56 new rental units and relocate people living in Housing Commission sites scattered throughout the city.

Housing Commission C-E-O Bill Phillips says the Zoning Board of Appeals gave its approval with the project going before the Planning Commission Wednesday night.

Phillips who spoke after being questioned at length by City Commissioners Monday night added his hope is that if Planning Commissioners give their blessing then an effort would be made to apply for low income housing tax credits from the state early next month.

He says the site could be developed in about two and a half years.

Critics believe the project would be a potential magnet for criminal activity and create an oversupply of housing, contrary to the recommendations of a recent housing study.