Bay City Hall Hosts M-DOT Open House on Lafayette Bridge Replacement Project

A planned two year project beginning in 2020 to completely replace and rebuild Bay City’s Lafayette Street Bridge has many owners worried that their area businesses won’t survive. But Jack Hofweber who’s Manager of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Bay City Service Center says M-DOT has been working closely with residents, business owners and the city to hear their concerns.

Hofweber added one idea that’s probably a no-go involves building a new bridge some 100 feet south of the existing span before tearing down the old structure. He estimates that would cost an extra $20 million because of the need to buy up existing homes and businesses.

Still Hofweber says M-DOT will keep looking at alternatives over perhaps the next year like pre-fabricated and floating bridge components to be locked into place before making a final decision.

M-DOT sponsored open house held in Bay City Hall Wednesday to get public input on the project. That followed up on the initial open house held back in November.