Bay City Fireworks Festival Kicks Off

The 55th annual Bay City Fireworks Festival kicked off Thursday night along both sides of the Saginaw River.

Festival President Doug Clark says even with the threat of rain, he expects well over 100,000 people to turn out.

He added helicopter rides have returned to Veterans Memorial Park at a cost of $35 per person.

Vet’s Park is also hosting bubble ball fights where you and your friends can go inside clear plastic balls and bang each other around.

Skerbeck’s Family Entertainment is back with their traditional and new carnival rides.

Musical acts will perform in both parks. The fireworks themselves will go off between 10:10 and 10:15 nightly with a spectacular 40 minute display

closing out the Festival Saturday night.