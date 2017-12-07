Bay City Fire Destroys One House, Damages A Neighbor’s House

Authorities seek cause of two fires at Bay City house. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed one Bay City house and damaged another. Flames rekindled in the attic of the house at 521 Cornell early Thursday morning. Firefighters extinguished a fire in an attached garage Wednesday afternoon.

The second fire spread into the garage of the house next door at 517 Cornell.

A dollar loss from the two fires in Bay City’s college town area, bordering with Hampton Township has not been determined.

No injuries were reported Thursday, but a Bay City Public Safety officer was bitten by a dog inside the house Wednesday. He was checked by McLaren Bay Region paramedics at the scene but not hospitalized.

Bay City fire crews called for mutual aid from Hampton Township Wednesday and Essexville for Thursday’s fire.