Bay City, County Leaders Say Future Looks Positive

Community leaders from Bay County and Bay City gathered at the Bay Valley Resort and Conference Center Thursday, Feb. 23 to discuss the State of the Community. Bay County Executive Jim Barcia and Bay City City Manager Rick Finn gave a rundown of the successes and challenges facing the community and ways to move forward.

Barcia told the crowd the future of Bay County depended on attracting new business to the area. He says without decent paying jobs, more young people will move out of county or out of state.

“I think it’s critical that we don’t have communities if we don’t have jobs, because without those attributes to a job or a career, we’re subject to losing our younger generation, our future to other communities where those opportunities exist.”

Barcia says promoting the region to attract new businesses is a key component to retaining young people in the county.

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Carley says there has been a lot of progress made in attracting new businesses.

“There’s new businesses that are starting up all the time. We’re actually opening up more new businesses in downtown Bay City than we have in the previous 10-15 years.”

Carley says some work needs to be done in bringing different organizations and personalities together as a team to bring a more cohesive vision to the area.

Barcia adds he would like to see the area’s agribusiness expand and details how he would like to pursue that goal.

“(We could) perhaps locate a seaport in Bay County that would attract agribusiness and processing of agricultural commodities in Michigan.”

Public and private partnerships are the future of Bay City’s economy, according to Finn. He says the city needs to reach out to non-profit organizations to help accomplish its goals.

“For example, the Community Foundation… has access to funding. How can we create a partnership with them and link up with other non-profit organizations… We’re no longer able to do everything by ourselves like we were 10, 15, 20 years ago.”

Finn cites the city’s work with the Bay City Downtown Development Authority to enhance the downtown area as an example of the type of partnerships the city needs.

Finn says one of the main challenges the area faces is the lack of revenue sharing with the state.

“This last budget year, I had about $700,000-800,000 less of state revenue than I did before the Great Recession. But when we look at the revenues that are flowing into the state, at this point we see that the state has really recovered. They’re getting all that money that they once got. They’re being made whole, but none of it’s coming back to the cities.”

Finn says the state should either bring back some of those funding dollars or allow communities to make their own funding decisions to pay for services.