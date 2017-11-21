Bay City Considering Medical Marijuana Ordinance While Approving Mayoral Appointments

A proposed medical marijuana ordinance is being considered by Bay City Commissioners.

As it stands, the city would be limited to five licenses for grower permits, provisioning centers or dispensaries plus secure transporters, processors and safety compliance facilities.

Some Commission members wanted the city to provide more licenses.

But City Manager Dana Muscott thinks the lower number is suited to the city because it has less available land to develop than its neighboring

townships.

A first reading by the Commission is planned for December 4th with a second reading and possible final vote slated for December 18th.

The Commission also approved Mayoral appointments to a new Human Relations Committee tasked with addressing discrimination complaints, including businesses that may target people based on their sexual orientation or disability.