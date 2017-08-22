Bay City Commissioners Table Resolution To Increase Full Time Firefighters

Bay City Commissioners voted Five to Three Monday to table a resolution submitted by 8th Ward Commissioner Ed Clements calling for at least 22 full time firefighters to be staffed under the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Clements said afterward that he’s not completely disappointed by the decision.

Clements noted he and other Commissioners made clear their desire to have sufficient personnel focused entirely on fighting fires to enhance public safety and protect first responder’s.

He added a staff recommendation should come back by late next month.

Currently the city has 20 full time firefighters and 48 Public Safety officers cross trained to fight fires and handle police related complaints.