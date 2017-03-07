Bay City Commissioners Start Talking About Finding A New City Manager

Bay City Manager Rick Finn says he’s leaving once his extended three year contract expires at the end of the city’s current fiscal year, June 30th. Finn explained that will allow him to complete work on next year’s budget. Finn is pursuing other managerial jobs in New York or Illinois for what he called personal reasons.

The consensus among city commissioners meeting Monday evening including Commission President Larry Elliott appears to be moving quickly to fill the vacancy rather than waiting. Elliott added the city will check into potential costs for utilizing a source like the Michigan Municipal League as part of the job search or perhaps a private firm.

Elliott hopes to have the city manager job filled by early July, but acknowledged it would be difficult given other mandatory work like reviewing and approving the proposed 2017 budget which must be adopted before July 1st.