Bay City Commissioners Review Slightly Smaller C-D-B-G And HOMES Budgets
By John Hall
Jul 18, 2017 @ 2:41 AM

Bay City’s Community Development Block Grant and HOMES budgets are expected to be slightly less for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The city”s C-D-B-G Coordinator and grant writer Debbie Kiesel estimated the reductions at 2% for C-D-B-G and 5% for HOMES.

She spoke following a public hearing and review of the programs amounting to roughly $1,500,000 by City Commissioners.

In a surprise move, the Commission rejected proposals to increase water and sewer rates by a combined nearly 2.4% on five to four votes.

That’ll mean finding some way at future meetings to balance both of those budgets.

 

