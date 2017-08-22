Bay City Commissioners Review Planned Wenonah Park Changes

Bay City Commissioners reviewed plans for new construction in Bay City’s Wenonah Park Monday. State Theater Chief Operating Officer Mike Bacigalupo said bids should go out by the end of August for work including the proposed pavilion and warming house, which generated much recent controversy. A planned groundbreaking is anticipated around the end of September.

Bacigalupo defended the project, saying the planned changes, including expanded restroom and concession areas and a renovated band shell, will allow flexibility for more events and bigger musical acts. He said no taxpayer dollars are involved.

The project started with seed money provided by the Nickless Foundation. Bacigalupo explained there’s approximately $1.2 million banked for the project, with $100, 000 of that already placed into an endowment fund. He said more money is coming in that has yet to be announced.