Bay City Commissioners Reject Proposed Ordinance Amendment Limiting Dogs In Apartments

A proposed Bay City ordinance amendment revising the number of dogs people could have in an apartment setting from three to two failed to pass the city commission.
Commission President Larry Elliott says one dog could pose just as many if not more noise problems barking compared to two or three. Elliott added the local landlords association and Humane Society were also opposed to the change.
He says administrators may go back to those groups to see if they have some type of preferable alternative.
