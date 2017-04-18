Bay City Commissioners Pass Amended “Welcoming City” Resolution

Bay City Commissioners debated and ultimately passed a resolution Monday that initially declared Bay City to be a welcoming city.

Commission President Larry Elliott offered successful amendments removing both the “Welcoming City” phrase plus language that the city would promote policies and programs fostering inclusion for all and serving residents regardless of their immigration or refugee status.

Elliott felt that would open the door to an attempt to make Bay City a “sanctuary city” opposing federal enforcement of immigration laws and putting the city’s federal aid at risk.

Members of the Mid Michigan Progressive Democrats who introduced the resolution described as symbolic said that although they would have like it passed as presented, it still represented a victory for the group and a positive for the city.

The one resolved left in the amended resolution which praised immigrants for making Bay City a stronger, more prosperous place called on Congress to proceed with thoughtful and comprehensive immigration legislation growing the national and local economies while respecting all residents and families.