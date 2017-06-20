Bay City Commissioners Name Dana Muscott To Be City Manager

Bay City Commissioners decided to forego any search process and have named Dana Muscott as the new City Manager.

Muscott had been filling the job on an interim basis since the recent departure of Rick Finn.

Muscott described herself as both excited and humbled, calling it “pretty cool” to be named the city’s first female City Manager.

The resolution was brought forward by 5th Ward Commissioner Jim Irving Monday.

All of the Commissioners praised Muscott for her work ethic and qualifications.

But opponents of the resolution like First Ward Commissioner Lynn Stamiris felt a search process was needed to avoid the appearance of what he called back room politics.

The measure ultimately passed eight to one with Stamiris being the lone no vote.

Muscott started working for Bay City in 2000 when she was named City Clerk.

She’s to start as City Manager July First once negotiations on her contract wrap up.

As Interim Manager she made about $116,000 compared to the nearly $117,000 salary of Finn.