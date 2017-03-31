Bay City Commissioners And Mayor Talk Unity

Bay City Commissioners are seeking a more unified focus as they prepare to start searching for a new City Manager to replace Rick Finn who’s leaving by the end of June.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham and six Commissioners met with facilitator Doctor Lewis Bender in Bay City Thursday to review how they can be more effective.

Commission President Larry Elliott says more attention will be paid to staying on top of strategic objectives moving the city forward in areas like economic development.

Both Elliott and Newsham say regular communication with the next City Manager must be a priority, especially when it comes to issues like the budget and infrastructure.