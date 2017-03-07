Bay City Commissioners Hear That Overall Crime Declined In 2016

Bay City’s Deputy Director of Public Safety Ed Bromberg told city commissioners Monday evening that overall crime fell in the community during 2016 compared to the previous year by perhaps a rough average of 10%.

Bromberg says his department utilizes crime mapping software to keep track of what’s happening on a daily and weekly basis. As a result he says patrols can be more easily concentrated in certain areas to deal with any uptick in criminal activities like burglary or larceny.

Bromberg added there was one homicide last year compared to none in 2015 and that the number of reported rapes increased as well.