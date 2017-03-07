Bay City Commissioners Hear Call For City To Be Welcoming Place For Immigrants

A group called Mid Michigan Progressive Democrats came before Bay City Commissioners Monday evening asking for passage of a resolution calling for the city to be a welcoming place for immigrants.

Group member and local political activist Terry Miller says nearly all Americans came from someplace else and that those legitimately struggling to make a new life here in the midst of what he called bigotry and manufactured hatred coming out of Washington, D.C., need to be supported.

Miller and others in the group also want Congress to finally move forward on immigration reform legislation.

The group made copies of its resolution available to the city clerk.

Mid Michigan Progressive Democrats has branches in Bay City, Saginaw and Midland.